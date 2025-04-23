The Week Ahead: Jobs Report, Tech Earnings Wrap Up April

The final days of April and the start of May bring a flood of high-impact economic data. From gross domestic product (GDP) to personal consumption expenditures (PCE) and the closely watched April employment report, investors will have no shortage of catalysts to digest. With so much on tap, market volatility could spike as traders recalibrate expectations around the Federal Reserve’s next move.

Earnings season also roars on, with a stacked lineup of high-profile names set to report. Expect to hear from Airbnb (ABNB), Amazon.com (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Exxon Mobil (XOM), Honeywell (HON), JetBlue Airways (JBLU), Nucor (NUE), PayPal (PYPL), Royal Caribbean (RCL), SoFi Technologies (SOFI), and Visa (V).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Monday, April 28, does not feature any major economic data.

Tuesday, April 29, includes the advanced U.S. trade balance in goods, advanced retail and wholesale inventories, the S&P Case-Shiller home price index, consumer confidence data for April, and job openings for March.

Wednesday, April 30, brings the ADP employment report, a first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) update, March personal income and spending data, the PCE and core PCE indexes, the first-quarter employment cost index, the Chicago Business Barometer, and pending home sales.

Thursday, May 1, features initial weekly jobless claims, Institute for Supply Management (ISM) manufacturing data, the S&P final U.S. manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI), a March construction spending reading, and April auto sales.

Friday, May 2, wraps up the week with the April U.S. employment report -- including the unemployment rate, hourly wages, and year-over-year wage growth -- followed by March factory orders.

