The Week Ahead: January Inflation Data on Tap

Next week brings more inflation data, with both the consumer price index (CPI) and producer price index (PPI) readings for January on tap. Retail sales data will also capture investors' attention, while a few Federal Reserve officials are slated to speak as well.

The earnings docket brings reports from Airbnb (ABNB), Biogen (BIIB), BP (BP), CVS Health (CVS), Coca-Cola (KO), DoorDash (DASH), DraftKings (DKNG), Lyft (LYFT), McDonald's (MCD), Molson Coors Brewing (TAP), ON Semiconductor (ON), Reddit (RDDT), Roku (ROKU), and Shopify (SHOP), among others.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

There's no economic data scheduled for Monday, Feb. 10.

Tuesday, Feb. 11 features the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) optimism index and a speech from New York Fed President John Williams.

The CPI and core CPI readings for January are slated for release on Wednesday, Feb. 12, in addition to a monthly U.S. federal budget update. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic will also deliver remarks.

Investors will be eyeing weekly jobless claims on Thursday, Feb. 13, as well as the PPI and core PPI readings for January.

The import price index and business inventories are due out on Friday, Feb. 14, alongside retail sales, industrial production, and capacity utilization data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.