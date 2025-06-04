The Week Ahead: Inflation Data in the Spotlight

Next week will be fairly quiet week in terms of economic reports, though investors will be unpacking key inflation data on Wednesday and Thursday. A handful of earnings are due out as well, including reports from Adobe (ADBE), Chewy (CHWY), Dave and Buster's (PLAY), GameStop (GME), GitLab (GTLB), and Stitch Fix (SFIX).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Monday, June 9, will bring wholesale inventories.

There is nothing of note on Tuesday, June 10.

Wednesday, June 11 features consumer price index (CPI) and core CPI data, as well as the monthly U.S. federal budget.

In addition to jobless claims data, Thursday, June 12 brings producer price index (PPI) and core PPI readings.

Preliminary consumer sentiment data is scheduled for Friday, June 13.

