The Week Ahead: Inflation Data, Retail Earnings

Investors will be focused on key inflation data during the second month of March, with consumer price index (CPI) and producer price index (PPI) data due out midweek. Plenty of retail earnings are on the docket as well, giving insight into consumer sentiment along with data on Friday.

The earnings docket features key quarterly reports from American Eagle (AEO), BioNTech (BNTX), Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS), DocuSign (DOCU), Dollar General (DG), Kohl's (KSS), Li Auto (LI), and Ulta Beauty (ULTA).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Monday, March 3, starts the week off slow, with no economic data of note.

JOLTS job openings data is scheduled on Tuesday, March 4.

Wednesday, March 5 will feature CPI and core CPI data, along with the 10-year note auction.

The regularly scheduled weekly jobless claims are due out Thursday, March 6, in addition to PPI and core PPI data. The 30-year note auction will occur as well.

Friday, March 7 will bring preliminary consumer sentiment data.

