News & Insights

Markets
LI

The Week Ahead: Inflation Data, Retail Earnings

March 06, 2025 — 11:00 am EST

Written by lmccandless@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer->

Investors will be focused on key inflation data during the second month of March, with consumer price index (CPI) and producer price index (PPI) data due out midweek. Plenty of retail earnings are on the docket as well, giving insight into consumer sentiment along with data on Friday. 

The earnings docket features key quarterly reports from American Eagle (AEO), BioNTech (BNTX), Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS), DocuSign (DOCU), Dollar General (DG), Kohl's (KSS), Li Auto (LI), and Ulta Beauty (ULTA). 

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change. 

Monday, March 3, starts the week off slow, with no economic data of note. 

JOLTS job openings data is scheduled on Tuesday, March 4.

Wednesday, March 5 will feature CPI and core CPI data, along with the 10-year note auction.

The regularly scheduled weekly jobless claims are due out Thursday, March 6, in addition to PPI and core PPI data. The 30-year note auction will occur as well. 

Friday, March 7 will bring preliminary consumer sentiment data. 

1x1

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Schaeffer
Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LI
KSS
DOCU
DKS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.