The Week Ahead: Inflation Data and Big Bank Earnings on Deck

April 02, 2025 — 09:00 am EDT

A wave of inflation data and Federal Reserve commentary awaits investors in the second week of April. While a fresh earnings season gears up, several notable names are set to report. Delta Air Lines (DAL) will headline midweek, offering a look at travel demand ahead of summer. Then on Friday, major financial institutions will step into the spotlight with quarterly results from BlackRock (BLK), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Morgan Stanley (MS), and Wells Fargo (WFC).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change. 

Monday, April 7, features consumer credit data.

Tuesday, April 8, brings the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) small business optimism index. 

Wholesale inventories and the minutes from the March Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting are due Wednesday, April 9

Thursday, April 10, includes initial jobless claims, the consumer price index (CPI), core CPI, a speech from Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee, and the monthly U.S. federal budget.

Friday, April 11, wraps up the week with the producer price index (PPI), core PPI, the preliminary University of Michigan consumer sentiment index, and a speech from New York Fed President John Williams.

