The Week Ahead: Housing, Sentiment Data

The last full week of June is packed with economic data, including housing and sentiment data. A handful of companies will report earnings too, including General Mills (GIS), KB Home (KBH), Micron (MU), Nike (NKE), and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Monday, June 23, the S&P flash services purchasing managers' index (PMI) and the S&P flash manufacturing PMI are scheduled for release, as well as existing home sales.

S&P Case-Shiller home price index is due out on Tuesday, June 24, along with the consumer confidence index.

Wednesday, June 25 features new home sales.

Thursday, June 26, will bring the usual weekly jobless claims data, as well as the U.S. trade balance, durable goods orders, pending home sales, and gross domestic product (GDP) revision.

The consumer sentiment index is slated for Friday, June 27, alongside personal income/spending data, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, and core PCE price index.

