News & Insights

Markets
WOOF

The Week Ahead: Flood of Economic Data as Earnings Wind Down

March 20, 2025 — 11:00 am EDT

Written by lmccandless@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer->

Next week is jam-packed with economic data. There are also a handful of notable earnings reports due out from Chewy (CHWY), Dollar Tree (DLTR), GameStop (GME), KB Home (KBH), Lululemon Athletica (LULU), and Petco Health & Wellness (WOOF), to name a few. 

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change. 

Monday, March 24, the S&P flash services purchasing managers' index (PMI) and manufacturing PMI are due out. 

Tuesday, March 25, features the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing survey, the S&P Case-Shiller home price index, new home sales, and consumer confidence data. 

Durable goods orders are scheduled for Wednesday, March 26.

The regularly scheduled weekly jobless claims are due out Thursday, March 27, in addition to a second gross domestic product (GDP) revision, pending home sales, advanced U.S. trade balance in goods, advanced retail inventories, and advanced wholesale inventories. 

Friday, March 28 will bring personal income and spending data, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index and core PCE price index, and consumer sentiment data. 

1x1

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Schaeffer
Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WOOF
LULU
KBH
GME

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.