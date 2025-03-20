The Week Ahead: Flood of Economic Data as Earnings Wind Down

Next week is jam-packed with economic data. There are also a handful of notable earnings reports due out from Chewy (CHWY), Dollar Tree (DLTR), GameStop (GME), KB Home (KBH), Lululemon Athletica (LULU), and Petco Health & Wellness (WOOF), to name a few.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Monday, March 24, the S&P flash services purchasing managers' index (PMI) and manufacturing PMI are due out.

Tuesday, March 25, features the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing survey, the S&P Case-Shiller home price index, new home sales, and consumer confidence data.

Durable goods orders are scheduled for Wednesday, March 26.

The regularly scheduled weekly jobless claims are due out Thursday, March 27, in addition to a second gross domestic product (GDP) revision, pending home sales, advanced U.S. trade balance in goods, advanced retail inventories, and advanced wholesale inventories.

Friday, March 28 will bring personal income and spending data, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index and core PCE price index, and consumer sentiment data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.