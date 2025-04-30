The Week Ahead: Fed Updates, Earnings Barrage Continues

The first full week of May brings a narrower but no less important batch of economic events. All eyes will be on the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) two-day policy meeting, which concludes Wednesday afternoon, followed by remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Investors will also parse the latest purchasing managers’ indexes (PMI) readings, March trade data, and first-quarter productivity for further signs of economic strength or weakness.

Still, several high-profile names are set to report. The earnings spotlight this week includes Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Cirrus Logic (CRUS), DoorDash (DASH), DraftKings (DKNG), Electronic Arts (EA), Ford Motor (F), Marathon Petroleum (MPC), Rivian Automotive (RIVN), Shopify (SHOP), Uber Technologies (UBER), and Walt Disney (DIS).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Monday, May 5, features the S&P final U.S. services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) and the ISM services index, both for April.

Tuesday, May 6, includes the U.S. trade deficit for March.

Wednesday, May 7, is highlighted by the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting and a press conference from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. March consumer credit data is also due in the afternoon.

Thursday, May 8, brings initial jobless claims for the week ending May 3, first-quarter U.S. productivity, and wholesale inventories for March.

Friday, May 9, does not feature any major economic reports.

