The Week Ahead: Fed Minutes, More Inflation Data

The Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) meeting minutes are due out next week, with markets closed on Monday to observe the Presidents' Day holiday. Traders will also be monitoring consumer sentiment data, as well as both the manufacturing and services purchasing managers' index (PMI) readings for February.

Earnings season carries on, with reports coming from Alibaba (BABA), Bumble (BMBL), Carvana (CVNA), CF Industries (CF), Chemours (CC), Dropbox (DBX), Etsy (ETSY), Hasbro (HAS), Live Nation Entertainment (LYV), Newmont (NEM), Shake Shack (SHAK), Toast (TOST), Toll Brothers (TOL), and Walmart (WMT).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Markets are closed on Monday, Feb. 17 to observe Presidents' Day, but Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker will deliver remarks.

Tuesday, Feb. 18 features the Empire State manufacturing survey and the home builder confidence index, in addition to a speech from San Francisco Fed President May Daly.

Housing starts, building permits, and the minutes from the FOMC meeting are slated for release on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

Weekly jobless claims are due out on Thursday, Feb. 20, in addition to the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing survey and leading economic indicators.

The week will close out with S&P flash services and manufacturing PMI readings on Friday, Feb. 21, as well as consumer sentiment and existing home sales data.

