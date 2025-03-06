The Week Ahead: Fed Decision, Housing Data

Next week will bring a flood of economic data, as well as the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) latest interest rate decision. There are also a handful of notable earnings reports due out from Darden Restaurants (DRI), Designer Brands (DBI), FedEx (FDX), Five Below (FIVE), General Mills (GIS), Nike (NKE), Micron (MU), Nio (NIO), Signet Jewelers (SIG), Super Micro Computer (SMCI), and more.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Monday, March 17, starts off busy on St. Patrick's Day, with retail sales data, the Empire state manufacturing survey, business inventories, and the home builder confidence index.

Tuesday, March 18, features housing starts, building permits, the import price index, and industrial production data.

The Fed's latest interest rate decision is due out Wednesday, March 19.

The regularly scheduled weekly jobless claims are due out Thursday, March 20, in addition to Philadelphia Fed manufacturing survey, existing home sales, and leading economic indicators.

There is nothing of note scheduled for Friday, March 21.

