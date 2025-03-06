News & Insights

Markets
SMCI

The Week Ahead: Fed Decision, Housing Data

March 06, 2025 — 11:00 am EST

Written by lmccandless@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer->

Next week will bring a flood of economic data, as well as the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) latest interest rate decision. There are also a handful of notable earnings reports due out from Darden Restaurants (DRI), Designer Brands (DBI), FedEx (FDX), Five Below (FIVE), General Mills (GIS), Nike (NKE), Micron (MU), Nio (NIO), Signet Jewelers (SIG), Super Micro Computer (SMCI), and more. 

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change. 

Monday, March 17, starts off busy on St. Patrick's Day, with retail sales data, the Empire state manufacturing survey, business inventories, and the home builder confidence index. 

Tuesday, March 18, features housing starts, building permits, the import price index, and industrial production data. 

The Fed's latest interest rate decision is due out Wednesday, March 19.

The regularly scheduled weekly jobless claims are due out Thursday, March 20, in addition to Philadelphia Fed manufacturing survey, existing home sales, and leading economic indicators. 

There is nothing of note scheduled for Friday, March 21.

1x1

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Schaeffer
Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SMCI
NIO
GIS
NKE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.