The Week Ahead: Employment Data to Kick Off April

March 26, 2025 — 09:00 am EDT

As March wraps up and April begins next week, it brings with it a flood of economic data. There are a handful of earnings to unpack as well, including reports from BlackBerry (BB), Conagra (CAG), UniFirst (UNF), and RH (RH). 

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change. 

Monday, March 31, starts off the week with the Chicago Business Barometer. 

Tuesday, April 1, features the S&P final manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI), construction spending data, the ISM manufacturing index, and job openings. 

Factory orders are due out Wednesday, April 2, along with the ADP employment report. 

The regularly scheduled weekly jobless claims are due out Thursday, April 3, in addition to the U.S. trade deficit, the S&P final services PMI, and ISM services index. 

Friday, April 4, will bring the U.S. employment report.

