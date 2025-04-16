The Week Ahead: Earnings, Fed Rhetoric Keep the Spotlight

The upcoming week is stacked with catalysts that could keep stock market volatility on the carousel. From new home sales to the S&P flash U.S. manufacturing and services purchasing managers' indexes (PMI), theeconomic calendaris filled with key insights into consumer spending and broader business conditions.

A string of Federal Reserve speeches will also be closely watched for signals on the central bank’s policy outlook something especially prevalent after Fed Chair Powell's comments today.

Earnings season continues to roll on, with a number of major companies reporting. On deck are 3M (MMM), Alphabet (GOOGL), American Airlines (AAL), Boeing (BA), Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), GE Aerospace (GE), Lockheed Martin (LMT), Tesla (TSLA), and Verizon (VZ) -- a lineup that spans sectors and could generate meaningful headlines.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Monday, April 21, features the U.S. leading economic indicators for March.

Tuesday, April 22, includes a speech from Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker.

Wednesday, April 23, brings remarks from Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee, St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem, and Fed Governor Christopher Waller. Also due out are the S&P flash U.S. services and manufacturing purchasing managers' indexes (PMI) for April, new home sales for March, the Fed Beige Book, and an evening speech from Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic.

Thursday, April 24, features initial jobless claims, March housing starts and building permits, and the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing survey. Fed Governor Michael Barr will also deliver remarks.

Friday, April 25, wraps up the week with a speech from San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly.

