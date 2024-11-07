News & Insights

The Week Ahead: CPI, PPI Readings on Tap

November 07, 2024 — 01:00 pm EST

Written by fhorner@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer

Election Day has come and gone, but Wall Street is not slowing down. Next week brings consumer price index (CPI) and producer price index (PPI) readings for October, as well as retail sales an manufacturing data.

Earning season will continue chugging along, with reports to come from Cisco Systems (CSCO), EVgo (EV), Home Depot (HD), JD.Com (JD), Live Nation Entertainment (LYV), Mosaic (MOS), Plug Power (PLUG), Tyson Foods (TSN), and Walt Disney (DIS).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

The bond market will be closed on Monday, November 11 to observe Veteran's Day. 

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) optimism index is due out on Tuesday, November 12

Wednesday, November 13 brings the CPI and core CPI, as well as a monthly U.S. federal budget update.

The usual weekly jobs data is on tap Thursday, November 14, in addition to the PPI and core PPI.

Friday, November 15 brings the import price index, the Empire State manufacturing survey, business inventories, as well as retail sales, capacity utilization, and industrial production data.

