Weebit Nano Secures Strong Approval at AGM

Weebit Nano Ltd. (AU:WBT) has released an update.
Weebit Nano Ltd. successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, showcasing strong investor confidence in its innovative semiconductor memory technology. This outcome underscores the company’s commitment to advancing high-performance, energy-efficient solutions for cutting-edge electronic products.
