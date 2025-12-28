Markets
TXN

Weebit Nano Licenses ReRAM Technology To Texas Instruments

December 28, 2025 — 08:24 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Weebit Nano Limited (WBT.AX) announced that it has licensed its resistive random access memory (ReRAM) technology to Texas Instruments.

Under the agreement, Weebit's ReRAM technology will be integrated into Texas Instruments' advanced process nodes for embedded processing semiconductors. The collaboration covers IP licensing, technology transfer, design, and qualification of Weebit ReRAM within TI's process technologies.

Weebit's ReRAM is a low-power, cost-effective non-volatile memory (NVM) solution that has demonstrated excellent retention at high temperatures. It has also been qualified for AEC-Q100 operation at 150°C, making it well-suited for demanding applications.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TXN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.