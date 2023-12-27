Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: WTAI

The WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 778,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 206,000. Shares of WTAI were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Tesla, trading up about 2.2% with over 54.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Intel, up about 0.3% on volume of over 22.2 million shares. Stem is lagging other components of the WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 2.4%.

