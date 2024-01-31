Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Canaan, trading up about 0.3% with over 3.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Gaotu Techedu, up about 3.3% on volume of over 3.0 million shares. Dingdong is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 4.5% on the day, while Ehang Holdings is lagging other components of the Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF, trading lower by about 4.2%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VSS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.