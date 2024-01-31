The Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 1.3 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 368,000. Shares of VSS were up about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Canaan, trading up about 0.3% with over 3.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Gaotu Techedu, up about 3.3% on volume of over 3.0 million shares. Dingdong is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 4.5% on the day, while Ehang Holdings is lagging other components of the Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF, trading lower by about 4.2%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VSS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.