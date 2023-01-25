The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 99,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 30,000. Shares of SPYX were off about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Tesla, trading down about 0.5% with over 84.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AMAZON.COM, down about 1.4% on volume of over 52.6 million shares. Capital One Financial is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 7.2% on the day, while Nasdaq is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF, trading lower by about 7.4%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPYX

