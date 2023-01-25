Markets
SPYX

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPYX

January 25, 2023 — 12:21 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 99,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 30,000. Shares of SPYX were off about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Tesla, trading down about 0.5% with over 84.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AMAZON.COM, down about 1.4% on volume of over 52.6 million shares. Capital One Financial is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 7.2% on the day, while Nasdaq is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF, trading lower by about 7.4%.

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPYX
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPYX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPYX
TSLA
AMZN
COF
NDAQ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.