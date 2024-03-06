Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: QABA

News & Insights

The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 222,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 29,000. Shares of QABA were off about 1.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Fulton Financial, trading off about 4.9% with over 1.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and First Interstate Bancsystem, down about 5.5% on volume of over 427,000 shares. Proshares Ultra Semiconductors is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 5.8% on the day, while Southside Bancshares is lagging other components of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund ETF, trading lower by about 6.1%.

