NANR

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: NANR

December 06, 2023 — 01:19 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 135,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 27,000. Shares of NANR were off about 1.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Exxon Mobil, trading down about 1.9% with over 13.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Chevron, down about 0.5% on volume of over 7.9 million shares. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 3.7% on the day, while Canadian Natural Resources is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF, trading lower by about 4.5%.

