News & Insights

Markets
MLPA

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MLPA

May 15, 2024 — 12:43 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The MLP ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 682,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 117,000. Shares of MLPA were off about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were MPLX, trading down about 0.3% with over 1.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Plains All American Pipeline, down about 0.6% on volume of over 1.3 million shares. Enterprise Products Partners is the component faring the best Wednesday, lower by about 0.2% on the day, while Nustar Energy is lagging other components of the MLP ETF, trading lower by about 1.8%.

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MLPAVIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MLPA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MLPA
MPLX
PAA
EPD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.