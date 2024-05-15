The MLP ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 682,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 117,000. Shares of MLPA were off about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were MPLX, trading down about 0.3% with over 1.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Plains All American Pipeline, down about 0.6% on volume of over 1.3 million shares. Enterprise Products Partners is the component faring the best Wednesday, lower by about 0.2% on the day, while Nustar Energy is lagging other components of the MLP ETF, trading lower by about 1.8%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MLPA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.