The First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 144,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 25,000. Shares of MARB were up about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Exxon Mobil, trading off about 1.5% with over 7.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Chevron, down about 1% on volume of over 2.0 million shares. Provident Financial Services is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 2.5% on the day, while Proshares Ultra Semiconductors is lagging other components of the First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF, trading lower by about 9.2%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MARB

