Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Exxon Mobil, trading off about 1.5% with over 7.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Chevron, down about 1% on volume of over 2.0 million shares. Provident Financial Services is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 2.5% on the day, while Proshares Ultra Semiconductors is lagging other components of the First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF, trading lower by about 9.2%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MARB
