The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 403,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 45,000. Shares of LDSF were down about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Ishares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, trading down about 0.4% with over 1.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ishares Mbs ETF, down about 0.4% on volume of over 1.6 million shares. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF is the component faring the best Wednesday, relatively unchanged on the day, while Proshares Ultra Semiconductors is lagging other components of the First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF, trading lower by about 3.5%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: LDSF

