KOMP

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: KOMP

April 03, 2024 — 12:52 pm EDT

The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 625,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 119,000. Shares of KOMP were up about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Nikola, trading off about 8.1% with over 80.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, up about 0.5% on volume of over 51.2 million shares. Microvast Holdings is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 11.8% on the day.

