IVOO

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IVOO

November 29, 2023 — 12:37 pm EST

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 250,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 50,000. Shares of IVOO were up about 0.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Gamestop, trading up about 26.2% with over 28.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Sunrun, up about 6.1% on volume of over 9.3 million shares. Patterson Companies is lagging other components of the Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 15.8%.

