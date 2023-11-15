The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 120,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 45,000. Shares of IVOO were up about 0.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Macys, trading up about 7.4% with over 11.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Sunrun, up about 3% on volume of over 9.9 million shares. Wolfspeed is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 11.3% on the day, while Tko Group Holdings is lagging other components of the Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF, trading lower by about 4.2%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IVOO

