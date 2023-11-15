News & Insights

Markets
IVOO

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IVOO

November 15, 2023 — 12:21 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 120,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 45,000. Shares of IVOO were up about 0.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Macys, trading up about 7.4% with over 11.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Sunrun, up about 3% on volume of over 9.9 million shares. Wolfspeed is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 11.3% on the day, while Tko Group Holdings is lagging other components of the Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF, trading lower by about 4.2%.

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IVOOVIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IVOO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IVOO
M
RUN
WOLF
TKO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.