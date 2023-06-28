News & Insights

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IPAC

June 28, 2023 — 12:09 pm EDT

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 1.7 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 101,000. Shares of IPAC were up about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Grab Holdings, trading off about 0.5% with over 3.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Melco Resorts & Entertainment, down about 1.1% on volume of over 1.9 million shares. Maxeon Solar Technologies is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 7.1% on the day, while TDCX is lagging other components of the iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF, trading lower by about 1.6%.

