Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IHE

The iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 222,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 37,000. Shares of IHE were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Pfizer, trading off about 1.3% with over 23.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Johnson & Johnson, off about 0.5% on volume of over 4.1 million shares. Intra-cellular Therapies is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 3.6% on the day, while Edgewise Therapeutics is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, trading lower by about 3.2%.

