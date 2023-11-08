The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 255,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 94,000. Shares of IFV were off about 1.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend, trading down about 0.4% with over 78,000 shares changing hands so far this session, and Proshares Ultra Semiconductors, up about 0.8% on volume of over 34,000 shares. First Trust Japan Alphadex Fund is lagging other components of the First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 2.4%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IFV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.