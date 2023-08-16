Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IDRV

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 87,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 37,000. Shares of IDRV were down about 1.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Tesla, trading down about 1.7% with over 60.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nikola, up about 1.6% on volume of over 29.4 million shares. Microvast Holdings is lagging other components of the iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 8.8%.

