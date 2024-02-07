Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GNR

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 1.5 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 376,000. Shares of GNR were off about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were American Airlines Group, trading down about 0.3% with over 13.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Vale, up about 0.1% on volume of over 8.5 million shares. Westrock is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 4.1% on the day, while Equinor is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF, trading lower by about 7.4%.

