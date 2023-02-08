The First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 1.6 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 177,000. Shares of FXO were off about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Bank of America, trading down about 0.1% with over 13.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Wells Fargo, up about 0.7% on volume of over 9.6 million shares. Voya Financial is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 9.9% on the day, while SLM is lagging other components of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund ETF, trading lower by about 3.7%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FXO

