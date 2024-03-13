The iShares MSCI Israel ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 450,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 27,000. Shares of EIS were up about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Zim Integrated Shipping Services, trading down about 14.7% with over 17.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, up about 0.9% on volume of over 5.2 million shares. Pagaya Technologies is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 6.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EIS

