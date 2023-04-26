News & Insights

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EFIV

April 26, 2023 — 02:39 pm EDT

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 1.0 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 67,000. Shares of EFIV were off about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were AMAZON.COM, trading up about 2.9% with over 48.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Microsoft, up about 7.4% on volume of over 48.6 million shares. Generac Holdlings is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 6.6%.

