The SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 330,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 46,000. Shares of DWX were off about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were AT&T, trading up about 1.1% with over 14.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and APA, off about 0.8% on volume of over 2.3 million shares. Englobal is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 4.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DWX

