Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were AT&T (T), trading up about 1% with over 6.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Verizon Communications (VZ), up about 0.8% on volume of over 3.3 million shares. Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 1.6% on the day, while Guess (GES) is lagging other components of the SuperDividend U.S. ETF, trading lower by about 2%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DIV
