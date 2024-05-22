News & Insights

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DIV

May 22, 2024 — 11:51 am EDT

The SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 474,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 137,000. Shares of DIV were down about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were AT&T (T), trading up about 1% with over 6.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Verizon Communications (VZ), up about 0.8% on volume of over 3.3 million shares. Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 1.6% on the day, while Guess (GES) is lagging other components of the SuperDividend U.S. ETF, trading lower by about 2%.

