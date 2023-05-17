The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 1.3 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 189,000. Shares of ACWV were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were AT&T, trading up about 0.8% with over 13.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and First Horizon, up about 6% on volume of over 11.3 million shares. Keysight Technologies is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 7.7% on the day, while T-mobile is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, trading lower by about 1.7%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ACWV

