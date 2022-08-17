Markets
Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XMLV

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 111,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 73,000. Shares of XMLV were down about 1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Medical Properties Trust, trading down about 1.4% with over 1.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Store Capital, off about 2.5% on volume of over 1.2 million shares. Black Hills is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 0.6% on the day, while Arrow Electronics is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF, trading lower by about 2.8%.

