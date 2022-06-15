The Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 280,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 42,000. Shares of RCD were up about 1.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were AMAZON.COM, trading up about 3.6% with over 37.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Carnival, up about 4.4% on volume of over 33.8 million shares. Penn National Gaming is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 5.2% on the day, while D.R. Horton is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, trading lower by about 0.8%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RCD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.