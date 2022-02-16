Markets
Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PWB

The Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 163,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 41,000. Shares of PWB were down about 1.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Advanced Micro Devices, trading down about 5.3% with over 64.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, down about 2.6% on volume of over 32.5 million shares. Schlumberger is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 4.6% on the day, while Cloudflare is lagging other components of the Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF, trading lower by about 5.4%.

