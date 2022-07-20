Markets
Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: OMFL

The Invesco Russell 1000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 2.8 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 255,000. Shares of OMFL were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Apple, trading up about 1% with over 41.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Alphabet, down about 0.1% on volume of over 23.0 million shares. Dolby Laboratories is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 5.2% on the day, while UnitedHealth Group is lagging other components of the Invesco Russell 1000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF, trading lower by about 3.2%.

