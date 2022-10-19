Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IXP

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 404,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 105,000. Shares of IXP were up about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Netflix, trading up about 13.8% with over 29.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AT&T, trading flat on volume of over 14.9 million shares. Match Group is lagging other components of the iShares Global Comm Services ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 3.2%.

