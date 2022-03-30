The iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 1.7 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 687,000. Shares of IJS were down about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Southwestern Energy, trading up about 3% with over 29.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Two Harbors Investment, off about 0.4% on volume of over 2.6 million shares. Ambac Financial Group is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 17.3% on the day, while Conns is lagging other components of the iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, trading lower by about 9.7%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IJS

