Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IDHQ

The Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 124,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 30,000. Shares of IDHQ were up about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Spotify Technology, trading up about 11.8% with over 5.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Agilon Health, down about 4.6% on volume of over 4.4 million shares. ICL Group is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 6%.

