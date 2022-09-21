Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EMGF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 730,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 109,000. Shares of EMGF were off about 1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Lufax Holding, trading down about 5.9% with over 2.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Vipshop Holdings, down about 3.9% on volume of over 1.0 million shares. Daqo New Energy is the component faring the best Wednesday, lower by about 1% on the day.

