The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 335,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 92,000. Shares of EEMA were down about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were NIO, trading down about 3.1% with over 59.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and LI Auto, up about 3.1% on volume of over 13.5 million shares. New Oriental Education & Technology Group is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 7.4% on the day, while Bilibili is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF, trading lower by about 5.7%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EEMA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.