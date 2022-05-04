The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 264,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 51,000. Shares of DWAS were down about 1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Kosmos Energy, trading down about 1.1% with over 6.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Centennial Resource Development, up about 0.7% on volume of over 5.4 million shares. Apollo Endosurgery is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 9.9% on the day, while Kezar Life Sciences is lagging other components of the Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF, trading lower by about 39.6%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DWAS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.