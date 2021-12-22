Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DEF

The Invesco Defensive Equity ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 102,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 26,000. Shares of DEF were up about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Pfizer, trading up about 2.1% with over 25.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AT&T, up about 0.7% on volume of over 20.2 million shares. Paychex is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 5.8% on the day, while Becton Dickinson is lagging other components of the Invesco Defensive Equity ETF, trading lower by about 2%.

