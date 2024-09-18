The SPDR S&P Transportation ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 84,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 25,000. Shares of XTN were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were American Airlines Group, trading down about 1.1% with over 13.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Jetblue Airways, off about 0.6% on volume of over 4.8 million shares. Avis Budget Group is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 2.3% on the day, while Alaska Air Group is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P Transportation ETF, trading lower by about 1.5%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XTN

