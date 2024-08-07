The SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 287,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 53,000. Shares of XSD were up about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Nvidia, trading off about 0.1% with over 184.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Intel, up about 2% on volume of over 36.4 million shares. Ceva is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 21.8% on the day, while Wolfspeed is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF, trading lower by about 4.2%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XSD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.