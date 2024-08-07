Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Nvidia, trading off about 0.1% with over 184.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Intel, up about 2% on volume of over 36.4 million shares. Ceva is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 21.8% on the day, while Wolfspeed is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF, trading lower by about 4.2%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XSD
